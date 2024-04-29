Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

COWZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.55. 1,793,874 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

