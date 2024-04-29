Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FCOM stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 91,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.