Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.30. 411,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,210. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.28 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

