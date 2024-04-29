Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of BGI opened at $2.70 on Friday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

