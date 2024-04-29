Bittensor Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $41.64 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $391.83 or 0.00628045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,670,995 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,669,361. The last known price of Bittensor is 416.97043275 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $21,961,726.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

