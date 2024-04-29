BitTorrent-New Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $23.32 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000127 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $23,435,552.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

