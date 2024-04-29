BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $74.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $76.65 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

