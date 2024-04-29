Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.