BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BFZ remained flat at $11.58 during trading on Monday. 43,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,592. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $208,147.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,148,234 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 119,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,446.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,513,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 310,016 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

