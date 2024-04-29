BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCAT opened at $15.45 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $16.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,523,227 shares of company stock worth $23,918,456 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

