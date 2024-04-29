Blue Chip Partners LLC Acquires 169 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.