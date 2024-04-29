Blue Chip Partners LLC Acquires 1,895 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

