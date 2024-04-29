Blue Chip Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

NSC stock opened at $239.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

