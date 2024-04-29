Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $914.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $955.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.