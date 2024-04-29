Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 2,537 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $177.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.32. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

