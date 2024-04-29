Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,423 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,335. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

