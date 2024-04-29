Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.49 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

