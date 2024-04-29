Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $393.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.86 and a 200 day moving average of $383.52. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

