Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blue Chip Partners LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

