Bluesphere Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.