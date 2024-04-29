Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $469.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.83. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.