Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.65. 157,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

