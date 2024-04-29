Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

