Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.55. 3,431,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

