Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Block by 3,525.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Block by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,925 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 396.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,228,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,390,000 after purchasing an additional 981,320 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Block Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.