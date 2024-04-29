Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Block by 3,525.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Block by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,925 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 396.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,228,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,390,000 after purchasing an additional 981,320 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

