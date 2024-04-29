BMO Capital Markets Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $490.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.15.

SAIA traded down $17.11 on Monday, hitting $411.70. 270,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,345. Saia has a 12 month low of $266.91 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.54 and its 200-day moving average is $479.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

