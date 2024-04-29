Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Lifted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 418,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after buying an additional 409,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,820,000 after purchasing an additional 178,439 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,388. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

