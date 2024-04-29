Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bone Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of BBLG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Bone Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $72.00.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.