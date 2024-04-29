Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:BNEFF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.31. 48,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,738. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.06%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

