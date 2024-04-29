boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
boohoo group Company Profile
