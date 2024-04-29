Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,214 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 2.1% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $80,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 567,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,891. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

