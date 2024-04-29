Boston Properties (BXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $61.51 on Monday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
