Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $74.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.