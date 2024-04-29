BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 249,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 695,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

BRC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BRC by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

