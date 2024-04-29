Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $252.74 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.15.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

