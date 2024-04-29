Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $241.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average of $228.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

