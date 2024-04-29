Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 20.42% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILZ. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Shares of BILZ opened at $101.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

