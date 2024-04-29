Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,836,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,374,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. 11,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,274. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

