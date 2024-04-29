Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 28,473 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,142,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,958,000 after buying an additional 348,710 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

