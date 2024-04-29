Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,276 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 316.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 146,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.