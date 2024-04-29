Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,459 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,425,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,477,000 after acquiring an additional 157,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,956,000 after buying an additional 189,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,724,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after buying an additional 148,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 80,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU opened at $25.60 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.