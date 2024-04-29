Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

