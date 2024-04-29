Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,764,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,709,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

