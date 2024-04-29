Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 790,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

