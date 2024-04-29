Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY24 guidance at $3.45-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.