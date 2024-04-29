Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 191.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 62,766 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 459.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

