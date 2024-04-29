Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 904.0 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTVCF opened at $10.37 on Monday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.
Britvic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.