Brokerages Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT at $84.86

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

