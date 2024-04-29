Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $6.73

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FATE opened at $3.80 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $432.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.