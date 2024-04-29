Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price at $28.56

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $16.85 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after buying an additional 1,605,345 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

